UNIUM (UNM) Price Up 124.4% Over Last Week

UNIUM (UNM) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, UNIUM has traded up 124.4% against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $55.18 or 0.00333449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market cap of $160.48 million and approximately $895.01 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.58 or 0.08341764 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00555748 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.00 or 0.28930518 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 59.30070398 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,031.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

