United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 268,950 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,314. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day moving average of $180.78. The stock has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

