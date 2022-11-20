United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,394,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 216,223 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $119,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.9 %

XOM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.08. 15,415,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,018,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

