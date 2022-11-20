Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,170.83 ($13.76).

Several analysts have weighed in on UTG shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($15.86) to GBX 1,100 ($12.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($12.04) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.51) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Unite Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 950 ($11.16) on Friday. Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 773 ($9.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,209 ($14.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 897.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,029.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.43.

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

