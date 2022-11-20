UMA One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.60 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, UMA has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $114.50 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00010026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

