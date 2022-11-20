Truadvice LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VEA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,737,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,269,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $52.18.

