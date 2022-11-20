Truadvice LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Truadvice LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,190. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.