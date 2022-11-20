Truadvice LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,180 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $271,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 2,262,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,822. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

