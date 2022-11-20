Truadvice LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Truadvice LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $162.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.53 and a 200 day moving average of $163.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

