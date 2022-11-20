Torah Network (VP) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Torah Network (VP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Torah Network has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Torah Network has a total market cap of $61.61 million and approximately $489,362.65 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for $9.28 or 0.00055999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.72 or 0.08422292 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00556975 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,807.79 or 0.29011930 BTC.

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 9.28045582 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $509,565.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

