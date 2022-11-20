Threshold Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $143.80 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $197.58 million and approximately $143.80 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,692.93 or 1.00007489 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010423 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021539 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00239068 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01701898 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $10,787,985.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

