Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85,055 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.9% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.98% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $2,092,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $519.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

