The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €31.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.96) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.64) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Stock Performance

ETR:UTDI opened at €19.59 ($20.20) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 12-month low of €18.20 ($18.76) and a 12-month high of €36.15 ($37.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.51.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.