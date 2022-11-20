Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $377,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

