TD Capital Management LLC Sells 2,808 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TD Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $16,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.92. 1,689,151 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13.

