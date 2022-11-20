TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
MDLZ traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,973,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080,539. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
