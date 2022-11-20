TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 2.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $47,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 458.5% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 49,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.56. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.