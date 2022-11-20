TCTC Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,803 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. 4,125,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,218. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

