TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 3,229 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.9% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.93. 2,912,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,089. The company has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.68 and its 200 day moving average is $192.45.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

