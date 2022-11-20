Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €117.00 ($120.62) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €115.00 ($118.56) target price on Symrise in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($118.56) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($128.87) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($114.43) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Symrise Stock Up 0.9 %

FRA SY1 opened at €111.70 ($115.15) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €101.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.38. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a one year high of €73.48 ($75.75).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

