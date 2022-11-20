SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) PT Raised to $25.00

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SWK Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $246.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.25. SWK has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SWK

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKH. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SWK by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SWK by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

