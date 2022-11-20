Strong Price Tops $4.60 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. Strong has a total market cap of $636,704.41 and approximately $144,130.93 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Strong token can now be bought for $4.60 or 0.00027801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.08422498 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00556058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,800.15 or 0.28955757 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

