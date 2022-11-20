STP One Day Volume Hits $19.74 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $54.54 million and $19.74 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,692.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010423 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00238927 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02945108 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $14,750,400.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.