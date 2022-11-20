Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$15.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 0.4 %

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$7.72 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$810.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.46.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

