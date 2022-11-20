Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.61 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. Steem has a market capitalization of $67.40 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,562.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000486 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00373068 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00026007 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00113130 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.86 or 0.00796098 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00642136 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001389 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006043 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00233766 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
