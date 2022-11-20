Steem Market Cap Achieves $70.83 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001074 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $70.83 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,706.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000506 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00385567 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025349 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00116646 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00801778 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00628678 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001392 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00234293 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
