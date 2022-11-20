SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $256,377. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

SSR Mining Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.80.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.