SSE (LON:SSE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,835 ($21.56) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.68) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($20.56) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.33) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,896.29 ($22.28).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,696.50 ($19.94) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,589.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,700.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.89. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,405 ($16.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,166.93 ($25.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 703.94.

SSE Cuts Dividend

About SSE

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s payout ratio is 3,692.95%.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.