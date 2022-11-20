Square Token (SQUA) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Square Token has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Square Token token can now be purchased for about $43.87 or 0.00269621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $90.73 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.26 or 0.08235693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00503151 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,658.17 or 0.28645166 BTC.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 44.14966581 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,341,584.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.