Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $15.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.22.

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,520 shares of company stock valued at $735,718. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXM opened at $8.19 on Friday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

