Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $15.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.22.
CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,520 shares of company stock valued at $735,718. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE CXM opened at $8.19 on Friday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.82.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
