SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lessened by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.2% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,321,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,643. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

