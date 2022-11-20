SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,157,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,624 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.58% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $195,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,599,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.02. 10,139,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,085,531. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.68.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

