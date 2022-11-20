Songbird (SGB) Price Tops $0.0126 on Top Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Songbird token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Songbird has a total market cap of $125.94 million and approximately $854,682.11 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Songbird has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars.

