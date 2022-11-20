SingularityNET Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $52.23 million and $15.83 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,573.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010417 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00041132 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021312 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00232358 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04548501 USD and is up 15.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $7,428,971.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.