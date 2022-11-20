SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.99 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $50.86 million and $6.99 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.41 or 1.00000857 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00239137 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.03955134 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $483,426.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

