Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. Siacoin has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $56.48 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,687.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000512 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00381849 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026062 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00117198 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00800692 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00641175 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001344 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00235439 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,551,652,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.