Siacoin Market Cap Tops $144.14 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $144.14 million and approximately $47.73 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,706.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00385567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00116646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00801778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00628678 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00234293 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,550,692,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.