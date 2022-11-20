Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Barclays

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RYAN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $267,404.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,147,178.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $267,404.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,147,178.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at $196,442,887.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 201,874 shares of company stock worth $6,839,561. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.