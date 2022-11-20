Rosenbaum Jay D. Purchases 94 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $209.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

