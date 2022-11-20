Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Root from $37.26 to $20.93 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Root to $32.40 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Get Root alerts:

Root Trading Down 3.8 %

ROOT stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.55. Root has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Root will post -20.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Root by 1,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Root by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Root by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Root by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Root Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.