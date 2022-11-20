Rocket Pool (RPL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $302.50 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $302.50 million and $1.44 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $16.13 or 0.00097269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.45 or 0.08346805 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00559827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,829.74 or 0.29160495 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.