RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Price Down 3.6% This Week

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $57.77 million and $4.80 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.08422498 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00556412 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,803.29 or 0.28982604 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com launched on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $4,803,642.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

