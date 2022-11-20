Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Deere & Company worth $153,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $207,038,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.26. 1,590,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,491. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.27 and a 200 day moving average of $353.12.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

