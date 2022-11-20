Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 27,783 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Prologis worth $172,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.94.

NYSE PLD traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $114.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,395. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.55. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

