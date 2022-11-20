Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,161,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,707 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Walt Disney worth $298,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,011,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,861,757. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average is $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

