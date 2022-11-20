Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,573,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,207 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $384,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,821,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,242,072. The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

