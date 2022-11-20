Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,182 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of American Tower worth $240,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

AMT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.