Rhumbline Advisers Has $273.07 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,525,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $273,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NEE traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,664,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

