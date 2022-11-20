Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,265,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 509,399 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Pfizer worth $485,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.23. 20,666,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,041,786. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

