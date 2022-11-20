Revain (REV) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Revain (REV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Revain has a total market cap of $44.91 million and $280,220.70 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002620 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.59 or 0.08374667 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00558640 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,803.95 or 0.29098650 BTC.
Revain Token Profile
REV is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
