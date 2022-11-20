Revain (REV) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Revain (REV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Revain has a total market cap of $44.91 million and $280,220.70 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Revain Token Profile

REV is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

